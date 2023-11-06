The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Louis -15.5 147.5

Saint Louis Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis' games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points 12 times.

Saint Louis' outings last season had an average of 146.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Saint Louis put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Saint Louis put together an 18-6 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Billikens played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, Saint Louis has an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 12 41.4% 75.5 151.3 71.2 145.4 144.4 Southern Indiana 15 57.7% 75.8 151.3 74.2 145.4 149

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

Last year, the Billikens averaged only 1.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Screaming Eagles gave up (74.2).

When Saint Louis scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 9-8 against the spread and 17-2 overall.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 0-2 14-15-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 0-0 17-9-0

Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Southern Indiana 15-3 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

