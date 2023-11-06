How to Watch the Missouri vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers face the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Missouri vs. Belmont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Belmont went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers scored only 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).
- When Missouri put up more than 67.1 points last season, it went 11-1.
- The Tigers shot 36.1% from the field last season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/9/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
