The Missouri Tigers face the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Belmont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Belmont went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored only 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).

When Missouri put up more than 67.1 points last season, it went 11-1.

The Tigers shot 36.1% from the field last season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bruins allowed to opponents.

The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Missouri Schedule