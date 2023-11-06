The Missouri Tigers (0-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 47.2% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Golden Lions allowed to opponents.

In games Missouri shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 20-1 overall.

The Tigers were the 354th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions ranked 201st.

Last year, the 78.9 points per game the Tigers averaged were 9.2 more points than the Golden Lions allowed (69.7).

When Missouri scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 21-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri posted 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (73.3).

The Tigers surrendered 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).

Missouri drained 9.5 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

