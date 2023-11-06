Monday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) going head to head against the Missouri State Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-61 win as our model heavily favors West Virginia.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Venue: WVU Coliseum

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 77, Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-15.5)

West Virginia (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Missouri State Performance Insights

Missouri State had a top-25 defense last year, ranking 25th-best in college basketball with 63.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 325th with 65.6 points scored per contest.

The Bears grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 28.4 rebounds per contest (34th-ranked).

Missouri State delivered 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in the nation.

The Bears committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 7.9 threes per game, the Bears ranked 112th in college basketball. They had a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

With 6.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Missouri State ranked 111th in the nation. It gave up a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 96th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Missouri State last year, 56.8% of them were two-pointers (67.1% of the team's made baskets) and 43.2% were three-pointers (32.9%).

