The West Virginia Mountaineers will start their 2023-24 season against the Missouri State Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Missouri State matchup in this article.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

ESPN+

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-4.5) 135.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-4.5) 135.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri State won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Bears covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Mountaineers games.

