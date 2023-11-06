The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) face the Missouri State Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Last season, Missouri State had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.

The Bears were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 60th.

The Bears scored 5.3 fewer points per game last year (65.6) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

Missouri State put together an 8-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Missouri State put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.

The Bears gave up 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule