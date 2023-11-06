Monday's contest at Jack Stephens Center has the Missouri State Bears (0-0) taking on the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-58 win for Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Bears went 20-12 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Missouri State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 61, Little Rock 58

Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allowed 66.0 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Missouri State averaged 3 more points in MVC action (71.1) than overall (68.1).

The Bears averaged 68.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

At home, Missouri State allowed 62.0 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 71.3.

