Monday's game between the Missouri Tigers (0-0) and Belmont Bruins (0-0) squaring off at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 18-14 a season ago.

Missouri vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 68, Belmont 64

Missouri Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game last season (posting 64.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and giving up 62.3 per contest, 116th in college basketball) and had a +74 scoring differential.

Missouri's offense was less productive in SEC games last year, putting up 60.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.6 PPG.

The Tigers averaged 68.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than they averaged away from home (57).

At home, Missouri gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (60.4) than when playing on the road (63.2).

