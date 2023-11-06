The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) are double-digit, 21.5-point underdogs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -21.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood played 14 games last season that ended with more than 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Lions outings last year was 143.4, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Lions were 14-13-0 last year.

Lindenwood sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-17-0 mark of Nebraska.

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 10 34.5% 68 137.6 69.9 143.7 138.2 Lindenwood 14 51.9% 69.6 137.6 73.8 143.7 142

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions put up only 0.3 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Cornhuskers allowed (69.9).

Lindenwood put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 0-1 14-15-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 1-2 13-13-0

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Lindenwood 11-4 Home Record 9-4 4-8 Away Record 2-14 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.