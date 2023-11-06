Monday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) and the Lindenwood Lions (0-0) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-60 win for heavily favored Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 80, Lindenwood 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-19.9)

Nebraska (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Lindenwood Performance Insights

Last year Lindenwood scored 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 73.8 points per contest (284th-ranked).

The Lions were 220th in the nation with 31.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 324th with 33.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Lindenwood ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 235th in the nation. They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

The Lions sank 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 36% three-point percentage (80th-ranked).

Last year Lindenwood ceded 8.3 treys per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.9% (256th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lindenwood took 64.5% two-pointers (accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets) and 35.5% from beyond the arc (29.7%).

