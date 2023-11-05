Travis Kelce has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 221.5 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

Kelce has posted a team-high 583 yards (on 54 catches) with four TDs this year. He's been targeted 68 times, and is averaging 83.3 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Dolphins

Kelce vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is allowing 221.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 79.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (two times in seven games), Kelce has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has received 21.9% of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in league play), picking up 583 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in four of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored four of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (21.1%).

With 11 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 9 REC / 124 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

