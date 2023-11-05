Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday). Check out Mahomes' stats below.

In terms of season stats, Mahomes has passed for 2,258 yards (282.3 per game) and 15 touchdowns, with eight picks. He has connected on 68.8% of his passes (209-for-304), and has 36 carries for 234 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hand

Week 9 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 AM

Live Stream: Fubo

Mahomes 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 209 304 68.8% 2,258 15 8 7.4 36 234 0

Mahomes Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0 Week 8 @Broncos 24 38 241 0 2 3 20 0

