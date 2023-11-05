Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling has posted 12 catches for 227 yards and one TD this year so far this season. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 28.4 yards receiving.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Dolphins

Valdes-Scantling vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 221.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Valdes-Scantling has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Valdes-Scantling has 6.8% of his team's target share (21 targets on 310 passing attempts).

He has picked up 10.8 yards per target (227 yards on 21 targets).

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Valdes-Scantling (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.3% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

