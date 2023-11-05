Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 9?
With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Isiah Pacheco a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco has taken 108 carries for a team-leading 459 rushing yards (57.4 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Pacheco also helps out in the passing game, catching 24 passes for 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Pacheco has rushed for a TD in three games (of eight games played).
- In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
