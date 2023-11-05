Player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Bane's 24 points per game average is 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 fewer than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 21.5-point prop total for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).

Jackson averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 fewer rebounds per game (4.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brogdon's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

