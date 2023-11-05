The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 218.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

Memphis' outings this year have an average point total of 225.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has been favored in three games this season, but it has failed to win any of those contests.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 4 66.7% 107.7 212.7 117.5 226.8 224 Trail Blazers 3 50% 105 212.7 109.3 226.8 219.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies record 107.7 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 109.3 the Trail Blazers give up.

Memphis has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 1-5 0-1 3-3 Trail Blazers 3-3 3-3 3-3

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Grizzlies Trail Blazers 107.7 Points Scored (PG) 105 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 0-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 0-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.3 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

