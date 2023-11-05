The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) host the Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs average just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Dolphins allow (25.5).

The Chiefs average 381.4 yards per game, 52 more yards than the 329.4 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

This season, Kansas City runs for just 2.8 fewer yards (105.1) than Miami allows per outing (107.9).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (8).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs put up 27.8 points per game in home games (4.4 more than their overall average), and give up 14 at home (2.1 less than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 411 yards per game at home (29.6 more than their overall average), and concede 281.5 at home (6.3 less than overall).

In home games, Kansas City racks up 309.3 passing yards per game and concedes 159.5. That's more than it gains overall (276.3), and less than it allows (176.1).

The Chiefs' average yards rushing at home (101.8) is lower than their overall average (105.1). But their average yards allowed at home (122) is higher than overall (111.6).

The Chiefs convert 48.1% of third downs at home (one% higher than their overall average), and give up 37.3% at home (0.6% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 Denver W 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC

