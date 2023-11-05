The Kansas City Chiefs' (6-2) injury report has eight players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 5 game against the Miami Dolphins (6-2). The matchup begins at 9:30 AM at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Chiefs were defeated by the Denver Broncos 24-9 in their most recent game.

The Dolphins' last game ended in a 31-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Patrick Mahomes II QB Hand Full Participation In Practice
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Out
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Skyy Moore WR Heel Full Participation In Practice
Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable
Tommy Townsend P Hand Limited Participation In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Willie Gay Jr. LB Back Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable
Alec Ingold FB Foot Full Participation In Practice
Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable
Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable
Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable
Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable
Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable
Justin Bethel CB Foot Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones S Concussion Out
Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out
River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Chiefs Season Insights

  • The Chiefs have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank fourth-best in total offense (381.4 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (287.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs own the 12th-ranked offense this year (23.4 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 16.1 points allowed per game.
  • The Chiefs have been a handful for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (third-best with 276.3 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 176.1 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • Kansas City is compiling 105.1 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 18th defensively with 111.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Chiefs rank 25th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (10th in the NFL) and committing 16 (30th in the NFL).

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105)
  • Total: 50 points

