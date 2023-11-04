The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-4) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-6) meet at Houck Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

With 437.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS, Southeast Missouri State has been forced to lean on its 35th-ranked offense (389.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Robert Morris is accumulating 296.9 total yards per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 326.5 total yards per game (41st-ranked).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Southeast Missouri State vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Robert Morris 389.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (100th) 437.3 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (41st) 123.9 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92 (120th) 265.6 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.9 (62nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has compiled 1,792 yards (224 ypg) on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 130 times for 680 yards (85 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 204 yards.

This season, Keveon Robbins has carried the ball 28 times for 99 yards (12.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Ryan Flournoy's team-high 637 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 42 targets) with five touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 485 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Clinkenbeard's 21 grabs have turned into 271 yards and one touchdown.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has compiled 1,409 yards on 66.4% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has rushed for 207 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Zin'tayvious Smith has piled up 143 yards (on 20 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson paces his squad with 493 receiving yards on 40 catches with four touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has 29 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 268 yards (33.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Landen Lucas' 13 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 207 yards (25.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

