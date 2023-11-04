When the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks match up with the Robert Morris Colonials at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Redhawks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-32.7) 57.7 Southeast Missouri State 45, Robert Morris 12

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have posted one win against the spread this year.

The Redhawks have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, four Colonials games hit the over.

Redhawks vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 29.9 27.4 35.0 20.3 26.8 31.6 Robert Morris 21.9 32.3 25.0 23.5 18.8 41.0

