When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Buchnevich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Buchnevich has scored one goal on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

