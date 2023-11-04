Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 4?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Leddy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
