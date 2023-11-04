The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Leddy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

Leddy has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Leddy has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

