The Missouri State Bears (3-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in an MVFC showdown.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FCS (424.6 yards allowed per game), Missouri State has had more success on offense, ranking 28th in the FCS offensively totaling 406.1 yards per game. Illinois State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 22nd-best in points per game (32.5) and 24th-best in points surrendered per game (20.1).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Missouri State Illinois State 406.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (30th) 424.6 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (39th) 102.9 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (34th) 303.3 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.3 (38th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has recorded 1,408 yards (176.0 ypg) on 109-of-167 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 541 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (14.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe has hauled in 47 catches for 640 yards (80.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Terique Owens has caught 25 passes for 475 yards (59.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jmariyae Robinson's 31 catches have yielded 356 yards and four touchdowns.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,820 yards (227.5 ypg) while completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards with two touchdowns.

Mason Blakemore is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 588 yards, or 73.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Cole Mueller has collected 275 yards (on 70 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 730 receiving yards (91.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 54 catches on 61 targets with eight touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has recorded 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Eddie Kasper has racked up 263 reciving yards (32.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri State or Illinois State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.