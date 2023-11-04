The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) hit the road for an OVC battle against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hunter Stadium.

Lindenwood is putting up 367.1 yards per game offensively this season (55th in the FCS), and is surrendering 405.3 yards per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Eastern Illinois ranks 44th in the FCS (378 total yards per game) and 82nd on defense (374.3 total yards allowed per game).

Lindenwood vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Venue: Hunter Stadium

Lindenwood vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Lindenwood Eastern Illinois 367.1 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (47th) 405.3 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.3 (79th) 158.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.6 (100th) 208.4 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (14th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has 1,086 yards passing for Lindenwood, completing 54.8% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Robert Giaimo, has carried the ball 81 times for 440 yards (55 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Justin Williams has carried the ball 50 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's leads his squad with 584 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has put together a 272-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on nine targets.

Chase Lanckriet has racked up 14 receptions for 223 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has compiled 2,131 yards (266.4 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has carried the ball 84 times for 437 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 145 yards.

Kevin Daniels has piled up 77 carries and totaled 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza's 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions on 29 targets with one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has collected 391 receiving yards (48.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 24 receptions.

DeAirious Smith's 18 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 369 yards (46.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

