Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to bet on Kyrou's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus this season, in 18:44 per game on the ice, is -4.

Kyrou has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kyrou has a point in three games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of nine contests this season, Kyrou has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Kyrou's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

