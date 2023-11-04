The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jakub Vrana score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

Vrana averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

