Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 4?
Will Jake Neighbours light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- Neighbours has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Neighbours has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
