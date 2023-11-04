The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) host a Big Ten battle against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

While Minnesota's defense ranks 47th with 22.8 points allowed per game, the Golden Gophers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 24th-worst (21.1 points per game). Illinois is accumulating 365.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 396 total yards per contest (95th-ranked).

Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Illinois vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Illinois Minnesota 365.5 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.9 (121st) 396 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (29th) 136.9 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (42nd) 228.6 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.4 (128th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 1,676 passing yards (209.5 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 301 yards (37.6 ypg) on 83 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has run for 329 yards on 67 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Williams' 562 receiving yards (70.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 77 targets with one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has caught 24 passes and compiled 324 receiving yards (40.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Casey Washington has racked up 271 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,123 yards (140.4 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 54.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 46 times for 229 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 36 receptions for 507 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 33.6 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has a total of 109 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.