Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Does a bet on Schenn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Schenn has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

In one of nine games this year, Schenn has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Schenn has had an assist in one of nine games this year.

Schenn has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 1 Points 3 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.