Brandon Saad and the St. Louis Blues will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Saad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brandon Saad vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Saad Season Stats Insights

Saad's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of nine games this season, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In one of nine games this season, Saad has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

Saad has yet to put up an assist this season through nine games.

The implied probability that Saad goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Saad has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Saad Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 2 Points 1 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

