The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 53.5% chance to win.

In three of nine matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blues vs. Canadiens Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 18 (30th) Goals 29 (19th) 24 (8th) Goals Allowed 31 (17th) 1 (32nd) Power Play Goals 8 (12th) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (29th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues are ranked 30th in the league with 18 goals this season, an average of two per contest.

On defense, the Blues are one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 24 goals to rank eighth.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 25th in the NHL.

