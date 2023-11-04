Saturday's NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri is expected to be a close contest. The Blues have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Canadiens (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Canadiens have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

St. Louis has had moneyline odds of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Montreal has a record of 3-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-167) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-105) - Jakub Vrana 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200)

