When the St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Toropchenko has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

