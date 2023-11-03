Xavier Tillman and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 133-109 loss to the Jazz, Tillman tallied .

Let's break down the prop bets available for Tillman, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.4 points per game.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were ranked last in the league defensively last season, allowing 27 per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Xavier Tillman vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 13 0 4 1 0 0 0 2/1/2023 28 4 10 5 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.