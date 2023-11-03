When the St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Pavel Buchnevich find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Buchnevich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

