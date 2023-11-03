In one of the many exciting matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today, VCU and Fordham hit the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Mercer vs UNC Greensboro

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch VMI vs Furman

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Duquesne vs Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Fordham vs VCU

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Massachusetts vs Saint Louis

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!