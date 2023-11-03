The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kasperi Kapanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kapanen stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Kapanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Kapanen has no points on the power play.
  • Kapanen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.0 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.