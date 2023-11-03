The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from Moda Center.

The Grizzlies enter this contest on the heels of a 133-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored 21 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7 Santi Aldama PF Questionable Ankle

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

