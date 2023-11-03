Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - November 3
The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from Moda Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Grizzlies enter this contest on the heels of a 133-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored 21 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|10.3
|2.3
|3.7
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.