The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center, battle the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 18.6 points, 1.0 assists and 6.7 boards last season.

Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 rebounds.

Xavier Tillman's stats last season were 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also sank 58.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Malcolm Brogdon collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.0 triples per game.

Last season, Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

