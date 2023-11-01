Do you live and breathe all things UMKC? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Kangaroos. For additional info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

UMKC team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamar Brown 7 13.3 5.6 1.4 1.0 0.1 Anderson Kopp 7 12.7 4.1 3.4 1.0 0.3 Cameron Faas 7 9.6 3.7 1.7 0.7 0.4 Allen David Mukeba Jr. 7 7.9 4.0 0.7 0.6 1.1 Khristion Courseault 7 5.9 1.6 1.9 0.1 0.1 Artese Stapleton 7 5.3 1.3 2.4 1.4 0.0 Melvyn Ebonkoli 7 5.3 3.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 Jayson Petty 7 4.0 2.4 0.0 0.4 0.3 Promise C. Idiaru 5 3.4 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 Tyler Andrews 7 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.0

UMKC season stats

UMKC has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Kangaroos are 2-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

UMKC has zero wins against D1 opponents this season.

The Kangaroos have played three games this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

There are 24 games left on UMKC's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming UMKC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Southeast Missouri State H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Kansas A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Lindenwood A 4:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Tabor H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bowling Green A 2:00 PM

