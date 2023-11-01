Do you live and breathe all things Southeast Missouri State? Then show your pride in the Redhawks women's team with some new apparel. For more details on the team, including updated stats, continue reading.

Southeast Missouri State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alecia Doyle 6 15.2 1.5 1.7 0.8 0.0 Jaliyah Green 6 15.0 4.8 2.0 1.5 0.2 Indiya Bowen 6 10.0 1.7 1.3 1.3 0.0 Daejah Richmond 6 7.3 3.2 3.2 1.5 0.3 Amiyah Buchanan 6 7.2 4.7 0.3 0.8 1.0 Kiyley Flowers 5 7.2 2.0 3.8 2.4 0.4 Julia Sion 6 5.8 2.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 Megan Barton 6 4.0 3.3 1.2 0.7 0.0 Abbigail Stephens 6 1.8 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 Michaela Mayfield 6 1.0 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.3

Southeast Missouri State season stats

Southeast Missouri State's record is just only 2-4 so far this season.

The Redhawks are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

This year, versus D1 teams, Southeast Missouri State is winless.

The Redhawks have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Southeast Missouri State has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Missouri A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Purdue A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Indiana State A 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Eastern Kentucky H 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Evansville H 12:00 PM

