Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get SIU-Edwardsville Cougars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

SIU-Edwardsville team leaders

Want to buy KK Rodriguez's jersey? Or another SIU-Edwardsville player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG KK Rodriguez 8 21.6 5.3 3.5 1.5 0.3 Macy Silvey 8 9.4 4.3 1.4 0.8 0.0 Sofie Lowis 8 8.5 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.3 Ava Stoller 8 8.4 4.4 2.8 0.8 0.1 Halle Smith 8 5.8 3.6 0.5 0.5 1.3 Olivia Clayton 8 4.9 3.1 1.6 0.6 0.8 Molly Sheehan 8 4.8 1.8 1.5 0.3 0.1 Ava Gugliuzza 5 6.6 1.2 0.8 1.0 0.0 Brianna Wooldridge 8 3.0 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 Lezhauria Williams 8 2.1 2.0 1.1 0.0 0.0

SIU-Edwardsville season stats

SIU-Edwardsville has just one win (1-7) this season.

The Cougars have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-5 on the road.

SIU-Edwardsville picked up its best win of the season on November 12, when it beat the Evansville Purple Aces, who rank No. 330 in the RPI rankings, 91-83.

The Cougars have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games left on SIU-Edwardsville's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Cougars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games

Check out the Cougars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Southern Illinois A 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Xavier A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Loyola Chicago A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Harris-Stowe H 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on SIU-Edwardsville this season.

Check out the Cougars this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.