Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 11:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In one of five games this season, Buchnevich has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Buchnevich has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through five games played).

Buchnevich has had an assist in one of five games this season.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 3 2 Points 2 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

