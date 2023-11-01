Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Missouri State Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Missouri State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lacy Stokes 4 11.3 2.5 3.8 2.0 0.0 Indya Green 4 9.3 5.5 0.5 1.8 0.0 Kennedy Taylor 4 9.0 7.0 0.8 0.0 1.5 Angel Scott 4 8.5 2.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 Paige Rocca 4 7.8 2.3 1.3 1.5 0.0 Kyrah Daniels 4 7.0 3.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 Jade Masogayo 4 5.3 6.3 1.3 0.3 0.8 Katrine Jessen 4 1.5 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 Louis Volker 4 1.0 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 Kaemyn Bekemeier 3 0.7 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0

Missouri State season stats

This season, Missouri State has won only two games (2-2).

The Bears are a perfect 1-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

Missouri State has 25 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Tulane H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Missouri A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Wichita State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 BYU H 3:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Western Kentucky H 3:30 PM

