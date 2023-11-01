When you're cheering on Missouri State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Bears' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Missouri State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Donovan Clay 7 15.0 7.0 3.1 0.9 0.7 Matthew Lee 7 14.4 4.4 6.0 0.7 0.1 Alston Mason 6 15.8 3.7 3.0 0.5 0.2 Chance Moore 6 14.3 4.7 0.7 0.5 1.0 N.J. Benson 7 9.3 7.7 0.9 0.3 1.9 Cesare Edwards 7 6.7 4.3 0.4 0.9 0.4 Damien Mayo Jr. 6 3.8 2.7 0.7 0.5 0.3 Raphe Ayres 7 1.3 2.7 0.7 0.6 0.0 Tyler Bey 4 1.8 3.5 0.3 0.5 0.3 Tommy Pinegar 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Missouri State season stats

This season, Missouri State has won six games so far (6-1).

The Bears are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

This season, the Bears haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Missouri State has 20 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Drake A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Tulsa A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Lindenwood H 8:00 PM

