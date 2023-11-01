Can we expect Marco Scandella lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

