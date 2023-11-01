Kevin Hayes Game Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche - November 1
Kevin Hayes will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Kevin Hayes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Hayes Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Hayes has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- Hayes has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.
- Hayes has registered a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.
- Hayes has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hayes Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|7
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|3
