How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Prediction
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
- Last season, Memphis had a 35-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished fifth.
- The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.
- When it scored more than 118 points last season, Memphis went 31-7.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies averaged 119.8 points per game at home last season, and 114 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies made fewer trifectas away (11.7 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.9%) than at home (35.3%) too.
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Knee
|Santi Aldama
|Questionable
|Ankle
