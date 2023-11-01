As they ready for a matchup with the Utah Jazz (1-3), the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Delta Center.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Luke Kennard SG Out Concussion 3 2 2 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Ochai Agbaji: Questionable (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

