On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Utah Jazz (1-3). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-3.5) 228.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in league) and giving up 118.0 (24th in NBA).

The Grizzlies outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allowed 113.0 per outing (11th in the league).

The teams combined to score 234 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 231 combined points per game last year, 2.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last year.

Grizzlies and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +3300 +1600 - Jazz +35000 +12500 -

